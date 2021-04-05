Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $605.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $16.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $585.35.

NFLX opened at $539.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.28. Netflix has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

