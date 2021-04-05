Neutron Market Capitalization Achieves $233,536.49 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $233,536.49 and $111.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

