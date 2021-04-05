Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $365.97 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $200.00 and a 1-year high of $382.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.11.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

