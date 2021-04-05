Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.20 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.19 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.