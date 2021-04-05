Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.29 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

