Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $654.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.07 and a one year high of $652.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

