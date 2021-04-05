Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,125,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $67,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $9,148,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $3,778,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,348 shares of company stock worth $1,234,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.