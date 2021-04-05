Noir Reaches Market Capitalization of $764,186.56 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Noir has a total market cap of $764,186.56 and $1,361.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir token can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00054063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00280224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,444,816 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.