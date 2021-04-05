Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,648 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 319,969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NOK opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

