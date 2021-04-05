Norges Bank Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,745,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $870,385,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of The TJX Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

