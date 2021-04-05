Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,465,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Humana by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 826,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,272 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Humana by 15,346.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $412.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.72 and its 200-day moving average is $406.93. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.49 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

