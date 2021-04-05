Norges Bank Invests $800.02 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,842,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,023,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $241.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

