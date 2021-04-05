Norges Bank Makes New $651.77 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,699,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,769,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Automatic Data Processing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $189.40 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

