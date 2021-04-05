Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,886,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $686,317,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

