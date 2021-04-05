Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,179,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,615,000. Norges Bank owned 9.53% of Regency Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

