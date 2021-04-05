Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,676,821 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,676,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,447,000. Norges Bank owned 1.26% of Canadian Pacific Railway at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $385.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.13 and a 200 day moving average of $339.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $205.26 and a one year high of $386.28.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

