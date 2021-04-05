Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,403. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

