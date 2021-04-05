Northern Trust Corp Acquires 59,641 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $110.51 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $112.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

