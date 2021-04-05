Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 66.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.