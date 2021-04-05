Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Unisys worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 10.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIS opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.