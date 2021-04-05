Northern Trust Corp Has $13.05 Million Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 130.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 583,039 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 243,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

In related news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

