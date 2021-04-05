Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420,024 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of The GEO Group worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $4,159,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 955.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 222,741 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

