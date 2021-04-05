Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,248 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 27.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 101.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 254.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $34.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

