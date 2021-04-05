Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

