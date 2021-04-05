Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 316,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,477,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

