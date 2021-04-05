NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.16). NOV posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NOV by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in NOV by 114.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 970,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. 73,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,839. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

