NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $43.67 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

