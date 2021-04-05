Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.52 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $28,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,328 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

