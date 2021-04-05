Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.92 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,448 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of BOX worth $28,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BOX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

