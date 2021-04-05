Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.66 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $30,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after buying an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after buying an additional 148,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 1,579,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in National Instruments by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after buying an additional 136,066 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.