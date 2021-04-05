Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,163 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Stepan worth $29,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $129.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

