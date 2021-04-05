Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,439 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $29,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $31,816,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $127.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

