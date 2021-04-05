Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 46,383 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $27,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP stock opened at $34.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.