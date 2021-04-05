Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 1,077,032 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,397,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077,032 shares during the quarter. Uniti Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $39,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.29 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

