ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 310.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 131,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 1,213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of OBSV opened at $3.35 on Monday. ObsEva SA has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

