OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.55

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $49,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 385,026 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

