Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.50

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.50 and last traded at $248.29, with a volume of 3906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.13.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.