Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after purchasing an additional 327,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.