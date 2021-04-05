Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Tops $2.56

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00004334 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $9.28 million and $4.38 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00670694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

