OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OptiNose by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

