Origin Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $274.89 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $682.13 million and $274.89 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00672073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028685 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,913,193 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.