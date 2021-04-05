Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV) Senior Officer Purchases C$48,833.40 in Stock

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV) Senior Officer Juan Hernando Gavidia acquired 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,833.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 786,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,321.76.

TSE:ORV traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.28. 17,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,760. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.81. Orvana Minerals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.25 million for the quarter.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.