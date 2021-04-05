Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 272,754 shares.The stock last traded at $56.04 and had previously closed at $54.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,753 shares of company stock valued at $33,408,824 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $130,591,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $12,337,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

