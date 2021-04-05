Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.77 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

