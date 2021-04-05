Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,871. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

