Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.89. 43,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,029. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.95 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

