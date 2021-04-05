Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $286.33. 12,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

