Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $161,351,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 767,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,932,000 after acquiring an additional 269,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,039. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

