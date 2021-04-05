Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.41. 14,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.69. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.