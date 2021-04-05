Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 178,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,740,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.99. 392,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.51 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.21. The firm has a market cap of $874.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

